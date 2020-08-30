The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Funmisho D.K. Smith, 41, of 642 Arlington St., was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Friday near the intersection of West First and Main streets on charges of assault with injury, first-degree
- harassment, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Court documents state that he assaulted Casey J. Larson, 22, of 1455 Glen Oak St.
- Deontae T. Leatherwood, 20, of 1461 Bluff St., was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Locust and West 17th streets on charges of domestic assault, child endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Leatherwood assaulted Taniya A. Brow, 19, of 375 W. 17th St., while two children were present.
- Jay M. Martin, 33, of Bellevue, Iowa, reported the theft of $1,455 worth of items, including a DVD player, drill, remote control car, ceiling fan and shop vacuum, between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday from 2060 Elm St.
- Heather M. Martin, 31, of Stockton, Ill., reported the theft of $500 at about 9 p.m. Thursday from a room at Hampton Inn, 3434 Dodge St.
- Quinton D. Adams, 23, of 2404 Windsor Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. Saturday at 2401 Windsor Ave. on charges of three counts of assault on persons of certain occupations, interference with official acts and public intoxication.
- Christopher M. Sullivan, 24, of 736 University Ave., Apt. 3, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Saturday at the Dubuque Police Department on a warrant charging possession and delivery of marijuana.
- Carissa R. Blackburn, 32, of 542 W. 11th St., Apt. 5, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Saturday at East 16th Street and Central Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of contraband in a correctional institution and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Luke D. Roth, 23, of 1705 N. Grandview Ave., was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Saturday at 180 Main St. on a charge of assault causing injury.
- Marcus J. McDaniel, 23, of 567
1/2
- Arlington St., was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, possession and delivery of marijuana, possession on certain property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Courtney L. Nauman, 31, and James R. Evilsizer, 36, both of 1906 Catherine St., were arrested about 1:30 p.m. Friday at 428 E. 25th St. on a warrant charging each with possession and delivery of methamphetamine.
- Joel T. Delaney, 40, of 1422 Lincoln Drive, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Friday on warrants charging second-degree criminal mischief, trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carissa L. Daniel, 35, of 1533 Central Ave., No. 3, was arrested at 6:25 p.m. Friday on warrants charging first-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle.