A girl was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Dubuque.
Ariana Corona-Acosta, 12, of Sun Prairie, Wis., was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of a knee injury, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Corona-Acosta was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Rebeca A. Dierickx, 31, of Sun Prairie.
Dierickx was traveling east on Dodge Street near Century Drive at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle struck the rear of an eastbound vehicle driven by Tracy A. Wiedenman, 47, of Peosta, Iowa.
Dierickx was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.