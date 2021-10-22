Dubuque County supervisors this week opened their review of possible projects to be funded by $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act with big mental health projects.
Supervisors started with this category because the county also has $1 million through the Mental Health/Disability Services of the East-Central Region that needs to be spent by June 30 or be surrendered to the state. They intend to use that funding first for applicable mental health projects that also are requesting funding via the ARPA process.
This week, county supervisors heard three mental health presentations.
The biggest was an internal application by county Mental Health and Disability Services Department Director Ann Cameron Williams. She pitched the creation of the Dubuque County Take Care Center, a comprehensive mental health and social services center that would call for $2 million to be spent through fiscal year 2026.
Williams told supervisors that she built her proposal around the mission statement, “No person living in Dubuque County should live in a state of need when it comes to accessing brain health or disability supports and services.” She argued that a central, government location for residents to get information was critical.
“What’s happening now is we have a lot of well-intentioned nonprofit providers doing their thing,” Williams said. “They’re providing these services ... and doing it well. But the left hand often doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. There are too many people who don’t know where to go or what to do. We need to have a consolidated, unified message for how people can get help.”
The Take Care center would be a one-stop shop for people in need to learn what resources are in the county, including those related to brain health, disability or substance abuse services, food security programs and rental assistance.
Williams’ plan calls for one central facility in Dubuque, two leased satellite locations outside the city and a mobile unit to visit other rural locations.
The plan also would add three employees to the Mental Health and Disability Services Department — one project specialist and two peer navigators to work one on one with people.
County Supervisor Harley Pothoff questioned the personnel costs in relation to the federal money.
“Obviously, that would be somewhat of a hindrance to the ARPA funds because it would be more than a one-time cost,” he said.
Williams said that is why her plan had a sunset in using that fund.
“We already have funding from the region for my position,” she said. “The other three would be funded through the ARPA through 2026. At that point, it’s been such a success and has saved the county with so many resources that the county — in its wisdom — decides to continue funding the positions. The second possibility is we have (the East-Central Region) pay for these. They could also be contracted out.”
County Supervisor Ann McDonough commended Williams for thinking big but made no promises.
“You have viewed our gaps, what is missing and how we’re vulnerable,” McDonough said. “... I’m not sure in your document that’s here now what piece of this we can fund that is sustainable by the region. But I’m with you. I support many of the things you’ve brought forward.”
Meanwhile, Catholic Charities requested $100,000 from the county for its jail and prison re-entry program. This program has been active in the county for 15 years. It previously was funded by United Way but has since been dropped, leaving Catholic Charities to shoulder the load — one that Outreach Director Stacey Sherman told supervisors was increased by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new program also adds a greater financial assistance piece as a safety net for those trying to re-enter society after incarceration.
“Because of the increased assistance we’ve provided this year, our goal was to give more help,” Sherman said. “On average, $750 per client is the difference between them being homeless or otherwise unable to succeed.”
And Riverview Center requested $70,000 to bolster its sexual assault therapy and counseling services.
The three proposals were the first of many for mental health projects that could be funded from the county’s funds. The Board of Supervisors plan to hear the next round of mental health project presentations at their Nov. 1 meeting.