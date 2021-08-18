LANCASTER, Wis. — A high-priority segment of a Grant County fiber-optic cable that will stretch nearly 20 miles from Lancaster to a county-owned building south of Platteville is being installed.
The county Board of Supervisors this week approved the spending of $856,050 to finance the construction of the segment, part of a nearly $16 million project to upgrade the county’s aging emergency communications system and to increase residents’ access to broadband internet.
“We are going to be spending a lot of money,” Supervisor Greg Fry said. “This is something that we need for public safety, so there is nothing we can do.”
The project includes a network of 10 radio towers and 172-mile loop of fiber-optic cables that will circumnavigate the county.
JJ Vondrum & Sons, a rural Lancaster contractor, is digging and installing two conduits through which the cable will be threaded. The fiber is expected to be delivered in December and can be installed over the winter.
The connection to Platteville would connect to the city’s police department and WiscNet, a state-owned internet service that provides access to free services such as public Wi-Fi.
“Platteville was our first priority,” said Shane Drinkwater, the county’s information technology director.
The loop initially will accommodate speeds of 80 gigabits per second. The county also intends to lease extra fibers on the loop to private internet service providers to fund the infrastructure’s upkeep. Drinkwater said about five companies have contacted him to date.
That comes as good news to Platteville residents, many of whom have complained of connection difficulties with the city’s sole private internet provider.
Supervisors opted to pay for the loop using federal COVID-19 aid allocated to the county under the American Rescue Plan Act. The decision came after the office of U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, did not select Grant County’s fiber loop as one of 10 earmarked projects that could receive a federal appropriation in the 2022 budget bill.
Drinkwater said the county already has received quotes for the first half of the loop, but he cannot guarantee that costs will not increase when the county obtains supplies next year.
The board also authorized Sheriff Nate Dreckman to negotiate land purchases for the radio towers. In addition to the county building, officials are discussing a land swap with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, leaving just eight sites to identify.
Sites will span up to two acres, but the board was reluctant to name a maximum dollar figure the county will pay.
“If you say we can go up to $10,000 an acre, everyone is going to go up to $20,000,” Supervisor Patrick Schroeder said.