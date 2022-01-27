Sorry, an error occurred.
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Delaware County Dairy Promoters seek candidates for 2021 royalty, including candidates for Dairy Princess, Little Mr. Herdsman and Little Miss Squirt.
The Dairy Princess contest is open to any high school girl age 16 to 20 who lives on or works for an operating dairy farm located in Delaware County.
The Little Mr. Herdsman and Little Miss Squirt contests are open to any boy or girl in kindergarten through second grade whose parents live or work on an operating dairy farm in the county.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 10. The new royalty will be crowned March 5.
For more information or to apply, call or text Nicole Engelken at 563-608-6937.
