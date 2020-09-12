In her first few weeks at Dubuque Community Schools’ Alta Vista Campus, Rickiya Garner has seen her grades improve substantially.
After spending ninth grade at Dubuque Senior High School, the 10th grader switched to the district’s Alternative Learning Center program. So far, the smaller classes and extra support have made it easier to focus on school, Rickiya said.
“At first, I was wanting to go back to Senior, but now, I don’t want to,” she said. “There’s nothing I don’t like about it.”
Rickiya was able to switch to the ALC this fall as the district extended its program for students who struggle in the traditional high school setting. Ninth and 10th graders now can participate in ALC programming, in addition to the 11th and 12th graders already served.
“We are able to have that smaller physical and overall population ... and that removes a barrier for some of the students to success,” said Chris Oberhoffer, principal of the Alta Vista Campus.
The ninth and 10th grade program has a similar class setup and project-based learning focus as the 11th and 12th grade program, serving students considered at risk for dropping out of high school.
The newer program builds on an existing structure at the district’s two traditional high schools to serve at-risk ninth- and 10th-graders with targeted support and smaller class sizes. However, officials found that even with that support, some students still were struggling in a larger school environment.
“What we found as we did that was, we still had this group of students where that traditional location isn’t one where they can be most successful,” Oberhoffer said.
The new ALC program is designed to accommodate 40 students — about one-third of the number of students in the 11th and 12th grade program. Ninth graders start at their home high school and can switch into the ALC program after the first quarter if they are identified to do so by their school’s counseling and administrative team.
Younger students who complete their program then can return to their home school the next year or move to the 11th and 12th grade program.
Oberhoffer said staff worked hard over the summer to get ready for the new offering.
“We had teachers in developing what that program would be and coming together as a team to figure out how they’re going to meet the needs of the students,” he said.