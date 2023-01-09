A woman recently was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife.

Mycal L.S. Hall, 22, of Davenport, Iowa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault, according to a sentencing order from Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main, 101 Main St.