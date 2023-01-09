A woman recently was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife.
Mycal L.S. Hall, 22, of Davenport, Iowa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault, according to a sentencing order from Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main, 101 Main St.
Dubuque residents Ciane C. Dominguez, 21; Jashonna J. Vaughn, 20; Carteasia L. Carpenter, 26; and Cartrice S. Carpenter, 32, also were arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
Court documents state a fight inside 1st & Main spilled out onto the street, and the Carpenters and Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife. Traffic and surveillance video showed Cartrice Carpenter and Vaughn exit the restaurant and immediately start fighting Dominguez, Hall and Jakiya M. Pugh, 21, of Davenport, documents state.
Pugh faces a charge of participation in a riot, but she has not been arrested yet. Authorities have said investigators believe one of the six women did the slashing, but a lack of cooperation — including from the slashing victims — resulted in a lack of evidence to charge anything beyond participation in a riot.