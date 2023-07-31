A Dubuque man has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison after authorities reported finding more than 11 pounds of marijuana and more than five guns in his residence.

Tanner E. Millman, 24, recently was given the 63-month prison sentence in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a drug user and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

