LYNXVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a Minnesota woman was killed and a Prairie du Chien man was injured in a crash Thursday.
Carolyn Kryzer, 34, of Winona, Minn., died in the wreck.
The crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 35 near Caya Road, south of Lynxville. A press release states that Kryzer was driving a sport-utility vehicle south when she crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a semi-tractor trailer being driven by a 63-year-old man from Prairie du Chien. The semi driver’s name has not been released.
The SUV flipped over in the roadway and “became fully engulfed in flames,” the release states. The semi went off the roadway into a nearby marshy area.
Kryzer was pronounced dead at the scene, while the semi driver had “non-life-threatening injuries,” the release states.
The highway was closed for about eight hours due to the wreck. The crash remains under investigation.