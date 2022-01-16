DES MOINES — Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, introduced legislation last week that would rid the state of hurdles for patients on ventilators to be administered experimental treatment, after a constituent died of COVID-19.
The bill broadens the Right to Try law already in place in Iowa, which allows experimental treatments to be administered for patients who are terminally ill. The bill would allow a person with the legal power to make medical decisions on behalf of a person on life support to have a provider administer an unproven treatment, if the provider is willing to do so. It also releases hospitals from liability if the treatment does not work or causes harm.
Hein told the Telegraph Herald that he was inspired to introduce the bill — along with co-sponsor Iowa Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, a registered nurse — after the pair had tried to help the family of a COVID-19 patient get the deworming medication Ivermectin in an attempt to save his life.
“I don’t know whether Ivermectin works (for COVID-19) or not,” Hein said. “But if we don’t try some of these things, we’re not moving forward. We ought to have that freedom.”
Rumors of Ivermectin being a miracle treatment for COVID-19 began circulating online last year, leading to many people trying to acquire and self-administer the drug, which includes products meant for livestock, leading to hospitalizations. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control officials, Ivermectin is not shown to be safe or effective for COVID-19, can interact with blood-thinners and can lead to overdose.
But, Hein said, the family contacted him only after they were out of options.
“The father had been on the ventilator since early November, 30-some days,” he said. “They (the family) had tried different drugs and talked to an attorney in New York. They wanted to try the ‘I’ to see if it (Ivermectin) would work.”
The family eventually found a doctor who agreed to administer the drug. But, Hein said, the hospital where the patient was on life support refused to allow the drug to be administered to avoid being held liable. The patient died.
“The family came to me and said ‘Anything you can do to help someone else,’” Hein said. “We settled on it being for any type of disease, as long as you were using a life-support system. So the minute you go on a ventilator, you’re probably eligible to do it. And I think it will limit the liability for doctors or hospitals.”
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital responded by saying only that it would rely on its physicians’ expertise for treatment.
“UnityPoint Health follows scientific medicine protocols and procedures which are supported by data and scientific analysis,” said Riley Cole, UnityPoint Health-Dubuque’s marketing communications specialist, in an emailed response. “The health, safety and well-being of our patients is at the core of what we do every day.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque — who serves on the Senate Human Resources Committee — said she had voted for the original Right to Try bill, because it was for terminally ill patients and drugs which had begun U.S. Food and Drug Administration consideration.
“As long as that drug is in the FDA pipeline, I would be for it,” she said, of Hein’s bill. “But if the drug is based on a conspiracy theory on the internet, that would give me pause.”