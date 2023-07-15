A local birding group is asking the city to turn nearly 15 acres of commercial land into a grassland bird sanctuary.
The proposal from the Dubuque Audubon Society will be deliberated by Dubuque City Council members at their Monday meeting.
In a letter to council members, Kenneth Kiss, president of the organization, asked the council to modify three parcels in Dubuque Technology Park — located between Data Court, Digital Drive and Lake Eleanor Road and totaling 14.6 acres — into a public preserve to protect a number of grassland bird species that use the properties for their nesting season.
Recommended for you
Kiss said in the letter that numerous rare birds have been identified at the site, including bobolinks, eastern meadowlarks and dickcissels.
“It’s one of the few areas in the county where bobolinks will nest,” Kiss said. “We know the city wants to do expanded industry out there, but if we can set aside part of it, then we can help the bobolinks out.”
While the city would maintain ownership of the property, the proposal states that the Dubuque Audubon Society would raise funds to install signage and a viewing platform for the site, record the bird species that use the property throughout the year and occasionally host tours.
City Council members on Friday offered mixed reactions to the proposal, with most agreeing they wanted to research the idea more before endorsing it.
“It’s such new territory for me,” said City Council Member Ric Jones. “This is just kind of the beginning of the conversation that needs to be done.”
The area comprising Dubuque Technology Park was purchased by the city in the late 1990s as part of an effort to establish developable land for future businesses. Companies that have since constructed facilities there include Sedgwick, RT&T Trucking and Logistics Co. and McKesson. However, several lots also remain vacant.
According to property records, the three properties suggested for the bird preserve have a combined assessed value of $683,000.
The proposal from the Dubuque Audubon Society comes after local birding enthusiasts discovered a property at the end of Plaza Drive owned by Talon Development and Eagle Construction and used for nesting by migratory grassland birds had been mowed in June, which they said destroyed the habitat.
Some of the bird species that were nesting on that property also live on the Dubuque Technology Park property mentioned in the new proposal.
Local bird experts said the mowing destroyed the nests of several bird species protected under federal law, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the incident to determine whether a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act occurred.
By creating the preserve, Kiss said the city would advance its goals of being an environmentally conscious community and would better the chances of securing the city’s ongoing objective of becoming a designated community by Bird Friendly Iowa.
Dubuque City Council Member Danny Sprank said he supports the proposal, arguing that it would move the city in the right direction for protecting local bird species.
“It’s unfortunate that we wouldn’t be able to sell that land, but if there are federally protected birds, we will need to protect them,” Sprank said.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he does not intend to support the Dubuque Audubon Society’s specific proposal at Technology Park, but he does want to open discussions with local birders on determining other ways the city could help protect local bird species and habitat.
“I can’t imagine a scenario where I go and vote to turn this land into a grassland preserve,” Cavanagh said. “However, I do see a good opportunity to start a discussion and see what are some good ways that we can work together to make sure that at least something like last month doesn’t happen again.”