MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will complete a road improvement project at Indian Bluffs Wildlife Area outside of Monticello.
Beginning during the last week in July, the project will impact Butterfield Road, from the point at which it enters the wildlife area to where the road ends at the Maquoketa River, according to a press release.
The project aims to improve road drainage and the road surface, making it more accessible during all seasons, the release stated.
Butterfield Road serves as the main public access to Indian Bluffs and often is used during the summer for access to the Maquoketa River.
Visitors will need to make alternate plans to access the area during the construction.
The road closure is expected to last two or three weeks, weather permitting.