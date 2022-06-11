The Port of Dubuque was alive Friday night with 31 teams playing games for a good cause.
The ARC Corporate and Community Games was back for its 21st year, providing plenty of laughs and camaraderie. The event is a fundraiser for Area Residential Care, which provides services to adults with disabilities.
“Everybody benefits,” said ARC Executive Director Sue Freeman. “It’s silly games for a serious mission.”
Tracy Donath, who works for Envision Tees, was participating with her teammates.
“It’s a good cause and something to do outside the office,” she said. “It’s silly fun and games, and you can’t beat that on a Friday night.”
Besides games such as flamingo toss and human caterpillar, there were food trucks, a DJ and a beer tent.
“The money we raise comes from team registration fees and the beer tent,” Freeman said. “It’s events like this that let us keep our transportation viable for those who use our services.”
Abbadent Dental’s team, The Gummy Bears, was 14 strong. A few had personal reasons for wanting to help ARC.
“My aunt lived at the ARC when I was a little girl,” Stacy Mai said. “That’s 100% a reason to support this cause.”
The team’s captain, Heather Kies, has an autistic son.
“He drives, lives on his own and has a job at UW-Platteville,” she said. “We didn’t use ARC’s services, but it’s programs like it that have enabled him to be independent. So whatever I can do to support these kinds of programs is great.”
RE/MAX has participated in the ARC Corporate Games for 16 years. Eva Schmid, who does marketing and public relations for ARC, said the RE/MAX team does a lot of outside fundraising as well.
“We give awards at the end of the night for first and second place, and for things like best costumes and best team spirit,” Schmid said. “And there’s an award for best athletic supporter, which is the team that raises the most outside funds. RE/MAX usually wins it.”
Joyce Jackson, office manager of the local RE/MAX office, said the office holds potluck lunches to raise money.
“Everybody brings a dish, and we put out a basket for donations,” she said. “This year, we raised $1,500. People were coming up to me the last few days and just giving me cash, and we raised $200 that way.”
The teams also have a lot of fun with their “uniforms,” wearing matching T-shirts and costumes.
The gnomes from Grand River Medical Group stood out from the crowd, as did the Unified Therapy Services team in their bright and colorful tutus.
Head gnome Chad Schemmel, who is a medical coder at Grand River by day, was gathering his fellow gnomes and handing out accessories such as beards and ears.
“We love the crowd, all the people and being here for a good cause,” he said. “We really love how fun the games are.”
Unified Therapy Services’ Kara Takes said they have been participating in the games for more than 10 years.
“We partner with ARC for services, so we’ve been doing it for a long time,” she said. “It’s a fun atmosphere. Team-building is a big part of it, and it’s for a good cause.”
Schmid said ARC grossed more than $20,000 last year during a lean year when it had to limit the number of teams due to COVID-19.
“We expect it will be much more this year,” she said.
