Building permits issued in Dubuque County in April with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
- Derby Grange LLC, 3843 Wagon Wheel Lane, $260,000
Office, bank and professional buildings
- TSD Building Partnership LLP, 4025 Westmark Drive, $5,199,806.
Additions, alterations and conversions — residential
- Trent A. Luoma, 3665 Keystone Drive, $62,000. Construct an addition to the rear of the home. Add a new deck off the side of the addition.
- Elizabeth Ann Putnam and Scott Mitchell, 711 Carriage Hill Drive, $183,000. Renovations due to fire.
- 210 Jones LLC, 210 Jones St., $55,000. Interior build-out of Loft 2C on second floor.
- Kretschmer LLC, 220 E. Ninth St., $6,480,950. Renovation of an existing warehouse building into 48 apartments.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
- Johnson & Rivela Family Trust, 2620 Dodge St., $110,000. Interior remodel of Starbucks Coffee.
- Simmons Pet Food Inc., 501 Seippel Road, $896,985. Construct a 4,920-square-foot addition on the north side of the building to house a boiler room.
- Simmons Pet Food Inc., 502 Seippel Road, $431,098. Construct a 2,795-foot addition on the south side of the building for wastewater treatment room.
- Gardens of Dubuque, LLC, 1895 Radford Road, $70,255. Install sprinkler system throughout the new building.
- JCP Real Estate LLC, 3860 Asbury Road, $122,000. Construct a crematorium and interior remodel of the lobby, hallway, arrangement room, Chapel A and Chapel B of the existing funeral home.
- Link Properties, LLC, 180 Westside Ct., $260,000. Construct a 6,100-square-foot addition to the existing building.
- GW Dodge Street, LLC, 3925 Dodge St., $197,522. Remove and replace the roof for Hobby Lobby.
Additions of residential garages and carports
John J. and Stephanie J. Ottavi, 2940 Spring Oaks Court, $80,000. Construct a detached garage.