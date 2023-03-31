When visitors walk into NAMI Dubuque’s new program center, they are greeted with pale blues, sunny yellows and an abundance of irises.
The purple flowers are meant as a sign of hope and courage for those living with mental health conditions in a callback to Vincent Van Gogh’s “Les Irises,” which the famous artist painted in the garden of an asylum he stayed in while hospitalized for his own mental illness.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dubuque CEO Britni Farber said those ideals of hope and endurance are exactly what the organization wanted to include in its new program center, where free support groups are offered for hundreds of area residents.
“We wanted to create a space that is welcoming and warm and a place that people want to come and want to be,” Farber said.
The nonprofit held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for its new program center at 225 W. Sixth St. The center has space for peer and family support groups, as well as private offices and a brain health conference room.
NAMI Dubuque’s offices previously were located in the Schmid Innovation Center.
Ribbon-cutting attendee Jane Boge said she hopes the new space will be well-used, especially by Dubuque’s younger residents. She works at the University of Dubuque as an academic success coach and came to the event to gather information and resources for the students with whom she works.
“There are so many students at the university where academics are not their priority because there’s so many brain health issues that take place,” Boge said. “Many of them are turning to their peers, but we want to make sure they’re aware of organizations like this in the area that they can get help with, too.”
NAMI Dubuque has served just over 200 people this month after a soft launch of the center in February through peer and family mental health support groups and educational programming on brain health management.
With the grand opening behind them, members of the NAMI Dubuque team now have plans to expand offerings even further to include groups for veterans, postpartum mothers and those who have lost a loved one to suicide.
Event attendee Maria Araeipour said that she was excited to see those groups flourish in the new space, adding that she has seen the organization grow tremendously over the years since she first took NAMI’s family-to-family education program aimed at loved ones of people struggling with mental illness.
“This is huge that we have this now,” Araeipour said. “When we first started, the group was in a church’s community space, and then we got that office space in the warehouse district. And now we have this. … It’s just an amazingly beautiful place to call home.”
