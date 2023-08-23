Olivia and Grace Digman found an effective way to keep cool while Dubuque’s temperatures soared.

Olivia, 6, and Grace, 4, drenched themselves and other kids while playing Tuesday at the splash pad feature at Dubuque’s Comiskey Park. The girls’ grandparents, Dan and Sue Bublitz, of Dubuque, enjoyed watching the kids get soaked by the jets of water.

Recommended for you