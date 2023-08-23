Olivia and Grace Digman found an effective way to keep cool while Dubuque’s temperatures soared.
Olivia, 6, and Grace, 4, drenched themselves and other kids while playing Tuesday at the splash pad feature at Dubuque’s Comiskey Park. The girls’ grandparents, Dan and Sue Bublitz, of Dubuque, enjoyed watching the kids get soaked by the jets of water.
“It’s great that this is here,” Sue Bublitz said of the splash pad. “Olivia is starting school tomorrow, so it’s great to be able to take them here.”
Meteorologists said the tri-state area’s hottest days a month ago might seem mild compared to conditions this week.
“This heat wave is going to be much worse,” said Peter Speck, a meteorologist with the Quad Cities office of the National Weather Service.
Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for the entire tri-state area through Thursday evening, Aug. 24. The current forecast calls for a high temperature near 100 degrees today in Dubuque, with a 97-degree day to follow on Thursday. If Dubuque reaches 100, it will mark the city’s 25th triple-digit temperature day in 149 years of record keeping — and the first such 100-degree day since 2012.
“The heat is coming, and there will not be much in the way of cloud cover (Wednesday),” Speck said. “We will have very warm air coming into the area. Combine that with dew points in the upper 70s to close to 80, and we will have heat indices near 110 degrees.”
Officer Nate Wall, assigned to the community policing division of the Dubuque Police Department, rode his bicycle to Comiskey Park on Tuesday and interacted with the drenched and happy kids while attempting to keep himself relatively dry.
“This is the fun part of the job,” Wall said. “(Kids) know to come to the yellow shirts (that community policing officers wear) for stickers and high fives.”
Wall typically logs 10 to 12 miles per day on his bicycle while patrolling the downtown area. Wall and Dubuque’s other “bicycle cops” were prepared for uncomfortable conditions.
“It’s tough because of all of the stuff that we wear,” Wall said. “It’s so much hotter than just a T-shirt and shorts.”
Wall carries a firearm and other equipment associated with police work but said it is the protective vest under his shirt that really exacerbates the heat.
“We’ve got to keep the vest on all of the time, and it just clings to our bodies. It adds so much more heat,” he said.
Wall and his fellow community policing officers will alternate between their bikes and patrol cars when the temperatures soar.
“We will try to take breaks at the parks so we’re not out in the sun all of the time,” he said. “We will find some shade and cool off. Hydration is important. We have bottles of water in our bags and some in our squad cars, too, in case we need to hand out any water.”
Wall said he also will spend his time checking on residents’ well-being.
“Every once in a while you will get someone who is sitting on the curb, and we will just check on them and make sure they are OK,” he said. “We can relay the information that there are cooling centers out there and give them directions.”
Maintenance workers at Dubuque’s Eagle Point Park also planned to take precautions to avoid most of the expected searing heat.
“We’re starting at 6 (a.m.) and (will) be out of here by 2 (p.m.), so hopefully we’re done before it gets too hot,” Chris Lahey, a maintenance worker at Eagle Point Park, said on Tuesday. “Today it’s kind of hot, too, so I’ve been doing most of the labor-intensive stuff in the morning, when it’s a little cooler.”
Park workers are taking additional breaks this week and drinking more water.
“We don’t have any air conditioning up here (at the park), but if we need to get into the air conditioning we can go down to our maintenance headquarters by the (Mathias) Ham House. There is air in there,” Lahey said. “We also could go to the tollbooth (at the entrance to the park) because there is air in there. We will work in the shade when we can. There’s plenty of shade up here.”
Lahey said he could accept a few hot days, given that most of August has been pleasant.
“It hasn’t been too humid, so I guess I’ll take 100 one day — if it gets that hot,” he said.
Temperatures of 100 degrees or more are a relative rarity in Dubuque. The city’s daily high temperature has reached or exceeded 100 degrees on 24 dates since 1874, according to records compiled by Justin Glisan, Iowa’s state climatologist.
Six of the hottest days occurred during the scorching summer of 1936, including July 14, when Dubuque set its hot-weather record with a daytime temperature of 110 degrees.
The last time Dubuque reached triple digits was in July 2012. Dubuque also reached 100 degrees or higher on dates in 1901, 1934, 1988 and 1995.
Glisan said Dubuque’s hottest days almost always occur during drought years.
“Low soil moisture and drought definitely contribute to these exceedingly warm temperatures, as drier soils warm faster,” he said.
Glisan said 1901, 1934, 1936, 1988 and 2012 were widespread drought years, as is 2023. The only other year with a triple-digit day, 1995, was not a drought year, but Dubuque had experienced a drought the previous summer.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows varying levels of drought in the tri-state area, including “extreme drought” in portions of Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin and “severe drought” in portions of Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa. Most of Dubuque County is considered to be experiencing “moderate drought” conditions. Jackson County in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois are considered to be “abnormally dry.”
Speck said relief will come this weekend, following the arrival of a cold front late Thursday that will shift the region’s weather pattern.
“We will have a nice break, with much more comfortable humidity levels,” he said.