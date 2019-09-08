Dubuque police reported:
- Christopher C. Kalloway, 26, of 1047 Bluff St., was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Thursday at 2600 White St. on two counts of domestic abuse. Police said he assaulted Alexis M. Oberbroeckling, 19, of the same address.
- Brittanie K. Lightfoot, 30, of 1122 Center Place, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Friday at 2555 Northwest Arterial on a charge of child endangerment. Police said she left her 3-month-old child in a running vehicle while she was in a store.
- Gabrielle L. Hingtgen, 28, of
- 925 Althauser St., reported burglary resulting in the theft of $4,680 worth of items from her home at 5:39 p.m. Friday.