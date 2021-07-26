MUSCODA, Wis. – Authorities said a southwestern Wisconsin driver was injured when he swerved to avoid an animal and his vehicle traveled down an embankment Saturday in Grant County.

Isaac Sutherland, 20, of Boscobel, was taken by ambulance to The Richland Hospital in Richland Center for treatment, according to a press release issued today by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

A press release states that Sutherland was driving on Hickory Flat Road at about 4:20 a.m. Saturday when the crash occurred.

