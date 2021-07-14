New signage now stands in Dubuque designating the Historic U.S. Route 20 Auto Trail.
Iowa was the first state to sign off among the 12 in which the designation is being sought. The auto trail covers 333 miles in Iowa and goes through 35 cities, including Dubuque, Epworth, Farley, Dyersville and Manchester.
Nationwide, the old highway follows the original 1926 U.S. Route 20 and covers 3,365 miles from Boston to Newport, Ore. The efforts to gain the historic status came from the nonprofit organization Historic Route 20 Association.
“We work to raise profiles of small communities along the original 1926 alignments,” said Bryan Farr, president and founder of the association. “These towns all had identities of being on Highway 20 for many years.”
In Iowa, Farr visited each of the 35 cities starting on July 6 and finishing in Dubuque on Tuesday, where he met with city leaders and staff members from Travel Dubuque, including President and CEO Keith Rahe.
“It’s another thing to help attract people to the area,” Rahe said about the historic route recognition.
Heidi Huisman owns the downtown Dyersville shop Savvy Salvage. She met Farr during his endeavor to gain historic status for U.S. 20.
“I thought it was really cool,” Huisman said about the push, saying it resonated with her.
Now, she has Historic U.S. Route 20 merchandise — including T-shirts and coffee mugs — available in her store to bring attention to the route.
“The whole idea is to bring people back into our small downtowns, get people out shopping locally,” Huisman said.
The Dubuque City Council’s at-large representatives, Ric Jones and David Resnick, were two of the people who met with Farr on Tuesday.
“It’s really important for us to promote and preserve historical aspects of Dubuque,” Resnick said.
Jones said the signage recognizing the original U.S. 20 will bring attention to what the small towns have to see and do.
Encouraging travelers to visit the towns along the original highway will not only boost business, Farr explained, but it also acknowledges the historical background of each.
It helps the smaller communities,” he said. “We want to make sure the towns don’t die off.”
Farr said the designation also could help the small towns along the route receive grants for local projects.
“I’ve already heard from some towns that they can check that box to gain points when applying for grants,” he said.