Two more people are running for seats on the Dubuque Community School Board.
Dereka Williams-Robinson and Jake Eilders both filed paperwork this week to run for four-year terms on the board in the Nov. 2 election. The filing deadline was Thursday.
Three four-year terms are available for seats currently held by Nancy Bradley, Jim Prochaska and Anderson Sainci. Bradley and Sainci both have filed to run for those seats, as well as Katie Jones, Cynthia “Cindy” Mueller and Whitney Sanger.
Another two-year, unexpired term also will appear on the ballot. That seat currently is held by Tom Barton, who was appointed earlier this year following the resignation of Mike Donohue. Prochaska has filed to run for the two-year term.
Williams-Robinson, 40, of Dubuque, attended Dubuque’s former Central Alternative High School, where several teachers helped her thrive, she said.
“That experience really made me feel like I want to be that person — I want to be that hero,” she said. “I understand that children need someone to believe in them, and education is very important.”
She noted that she already has been working to help the community as a co-founder of the Switching Places Foundation, which has organized several peaceful protests highlighting issues faced by the Black community.
Williams-Robinson said she would like to be a voice for students, teachers and parents if elected. She said she hopes to help find solutions to address disparities in areas such as reading levels and access to healthy food.
“Some parents don’t have access to simple things that people don’t even think about,” she said. “All of those things get in the way of education.”
Eilders, 39, of Asbury, Iowa, said he has a tagline for his campaign.
“It’s ‘Just a normal dad,’” he said with a laugh. “Maybe we need a few more of those in these types of roles.”
He said he decided to run for school board after he and other people he spoke with felt some decisions the district made during the COVID-19 pandemic were not in the best interest of their children. When asked about the decisions with which he disagreed, Eilders said many people had to adapt to changing requirements at school, and at times, he personally felt “ignored and not really represented very well.”
If elected, he said, he would make sure parent choice is taken into account when district leaders make decisions that affect families.
“I know a lot of things go into these decisions, and the conclusions that were drawn seem to be different than what I would have chosen,” he said. “... I really want to be part of that process.”