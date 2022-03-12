Dubuque City Council members this week voted against the creation of a grant program for minority-owned businesses, despite the urging of one member of the body.
Council members voted, 5-1, against considering future approval of a proposed program that would provide $3,000 grants to minority-owned businesses. Danny Sprank cast the lone vote in support of the program.
Funding for the program was requested by the city’s Economic Development Department as part of the budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins on July 1. The program was not recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
The Economic Development Department recommended providing $25,000 annually for the program in order to assist minority-owned businesses with supplies, rent, utilities, marketing, training and equipment costs.
The city currently provides grants for low-income business owners, but Economic Development Director Jill Connors said that program can’t target minority-owned businesses. City documents state that in 2021, 10 businesses were helped under the other grant program. Nine of them were owned by minorities, and eight were owned by women.
Sprank argued that funds should be shifted in the budget to fund the new grant program, saying it could provide a substantial benefit to businesses.
“A $3,000 grant could go a long way to a small business just starting up,” he said. “It seems to me like a no-brainer.”
Van Milligen said he agreed that the program is worthwhile, but he ultimately decided that funding needed to be used elsewhere.
“You have to make a lot of tough choices,” Van Milligen said. “There are other great programs that were left on the cutting room floor, too.”
The remaining City Council members sided with Van Milligen.
Council Member David Resnick suggested that the city’s Office of Shared Prosperity & Neighborhood Support examine the potential impact of the program.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh suggested the grant program be considered for approval next fiscal year.
“This is a difficult one to say ‘no’ to,” he said. “I think the ability to fund this would be wonderful, but we still have three more budget hearings.”
Council members will hear from the remaining city departments on their budget proposals throughout March. The city must finalize its budget for the next fiscal year by March 29.
Other highlights from the budget hearing included:
Housing and Community Development Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $9,656,645
- Expenditures projected: $10,462,181
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 1.1% decrease
- Tax support requested: $805,536
- Tax support current year: $827,499
- Employment change: Add one family self-sufficiency coordinator, resulting in the equivalent of 35.75 full-time employees
- Recommended improvement packages: $61,667 for the self-sufficiency coordinator position
Planning Services Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $462,393
- Expenditures projected: $1,057,117
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 17%
- Tax support requested: $594,724
- Tax support current year: $494,754
- Employment change: None. There is the equivalent of 8.38 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include: $20,000 to further develop and adopt the Imagine Dubuque Comprehensive Plan through awareness campaigns and training residents, $100,000 to update the Unified Development Code, $4,000 to send two city staff to Dale Carnegie Training for leadership and $3,100 to convert walled office space into a conference room.
Economic Development Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $7,904,886
- Expenditures projected: $9,258,520
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 9.3%
- Tax support requested: $1,353,634
- Tax support current year: $1,236,908
- Employment change: None. There is the equivalent of 3.75 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $2,800 to purchase a laptop; $20,000 to pay for expenses related to grant applications; $13,450 to continue funding the AmeriCorps teen creative engagement specialist position and to purchase a laptop; $122,387 increase in the contracted services agreement with Greater Dubuque Development Corp., expected to create $116,887 in land sales revenue; $10,000 to assist funding 66 Dream Center students for an entire year of programming; $10,000 in additional funding for the Fountain of Youth program; $8,330 in additional funding for Dubuque Main Street; $10,000 in additional funding for Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque; $5,000 in additional funding for Dubuque Area Labor Management Council; and $15,000 in funding for Dubuque Winter Farmers Market.