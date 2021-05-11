MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Jackson County Conservation will hold a free frog and toad mating call survey event this week.
The event will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Blackhawk Wildlife Area, 138th Ave, Maquoketa.
Naturalist Tony Vorwald will discuss the amphibians living at the wetlands in the park, what their calls sound like, and will lead a survey project.
Participants should be prepared for a short hike and dress for the weather.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing tony@jacksonccb.com.