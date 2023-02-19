In late 2019, Sharon Kuttler retired after 43 years as a dental hygienist and started volunteering with Presentation Lantern Center in Dubuque.
In 2021, she was paired with Ana Contreras, a Dubuque resident from Veracruz, Mexico, who came to the Lantern Center after her daughters pushed her to improve her English.
On Thursday, they celebrated their two-year anniversary as tutor and client.
While they have worked on improving Contreras’ conversational skills, Kuttler considers herself more of a “cultural broker” for her student, a term she picked up from “The Middle of Everywhere,” which the Lantern Center community read as a book club during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Basically, it’s someone, a teacher or public health nurse, who would befriend someone in the community and help them navigate it,” she said.
Kuttler has worked with Contreras through issues such as getting a library card, fixing her car or signing up for a gym.
Long-term pairings such as Kuttler and Contreras are not uncommon at the Lantern Center, said Executive Director Megan Ruiz. In fact, they are a cornerstone of the volunteer tutor program.
“Because it’s one-on-one, they really have that unique opportunity to develop a pretty strong friendship with someone in a short amount of time,” Ruiz said.
Those friendships keep both parties invested and coming back for the yearslong process of learning a language and becoming culturally literate.
Kuttler and Contreras initially bonded over a shared love of gardening — which, according to Ruiz, was exactly why the two of them were paired.
The pair learned both had grown up on farms and spent quality time with their fathers riding around in dad’s pickup truck.
In August 2021, Kuttler brought Contreras to Convivium Urban Farmstead, and the two attended lunch and classes there together. That Thanksgiving, Contreras, her two daughters and her boyfriend joined Kuttler and her husband, Bill, for dinner.
“Sharon and I are friends,” Contreras said. “It’s more than teacher and a student.”
Gardening remains a foundation of their tutoring and their friendship.
Kuttler, a master gardener through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, enrolled Contreras in this year’s extension program on growing onions. While Contreras is an adept gardener in her own right, she learned her skillset in a considerably different climate.
They trade vegetables from each other’s gardens and are looking forward to this year’s haul.
“We’re going to have a great garden this year,” Kuttler said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
