Diego Mejia Moreno entered kindergarten at Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School in Dubuque as a young child who had recently immigrated from Mexico with his parents and spoke no English.
On Sunday, he graduated at the top of his class at Wahlert Catholic High School.
“Going from where I was as a kindergartner, missing home and missing my extended family, to now … it just feels like I’ve proven myself a little bit,” he said. “A lot of kids looked at me and said, ‘Why do you try so hard in school?’ And I was like, ‘I want to prove to myself that I’m capable of something bigger.’”
After leaving Mexico, Diego’s family settled first in Chicago, then Dubuque, and now in East Dubuque, Ill.
The family chose Our Lady of Guadalupe as a sort of “reverse immersion” for Diego, who was fluent in Spanish but knew no English. Adjusting to a new language and culture was overwhelming, but he said hard work and persistence were key to his success, as well as support from teachers and friends.
“As I grew, I understood the importance of community. You can’t do it all yourself,” he said. “A lot of the learning that you do is from your peers and from the people around you.”
One of those people was Heather Trees, a former assistant librarian at St. Anthony Elementary School and now an English teacher at Wahlert. She met Diego as a first-grader when he would ask her for books to read as he worked to improve his English skills.
Later, Diego was a student in Trees’ English classes as a sophomore and junior at Wahlert. She described him as an “exceptional” and disciplined student who would turn in multiple drafts of essays, ask for literature recommendations and mark passages in his books with copious, colorful sticky notes.
“He came into my room on day one of 10th grade and sat in the front row, pencil out, notebook open, ready to go and so gung-ho to do well in the class,” Trees said. “He was just never satisfied, and that’s so unusual for students to have that much motivation to improve their writing.”
Diego’s academic tenacity paid off when he was named class valedictorian, in addition to being honored as an Iowa Governor’s Scholar earlier this month. He also participated in football, track and field and wrestling, this year earning a sectional championship in the latter.
This fall, Diego plans to study civil engineering and architecture at Vanderbilt University, where he earned a full-ride scholarship. One day, he hopes to own a real estate development company and construct commercial buildings and houses.
“I like to set hefty goals, because there’s no fun in achieving something small,” he said.
