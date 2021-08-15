With just weeks — and in some cases, days — until the start of a new school year, rising COVID-19 cases have tri-state-area school leaders adjusting their plans.
Still, they remain hopeful that at least some aspects of the coming school year will feel more normal.
Local schools are firming up their COVID-19 mitigation plans as they ready for the 2021-2022 school year to start amid the rise of the highly contagious delta variant. That has school leaders adjusting course as they seek both to keep students healthy and keep them in school.
Exact protocols vary by district, in some cases influenced by state laws and guidelines delineating what schools can do. Rising COVID-19 numbers have schools returning to more stringent procedures in some cases, though other measures aim to give students a more normal year than the previous one.
District leaders acknowledged that they still face pandemic-related unknowns as they head into a new school year but said that overall, they feel confident in the practices they have developed.
“Will this be 2019? No, but it also won’t be 2020,” Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans said. “It’s going to be somewhere in between those two things.”
Mitigating risks
Late last week, Dubuque schools leaders shared with families their COVID-19 mitigation protocols to start the school year. Those protocols include some degree of social distancing, enhanced cleaning practices and limitations on visitors to schools.
State law prohibits the district from requiring masks in schools, and officials said they would support families whether or not they choose to wear a mask. Masks are required on school buses, however, because of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order requiring them on public transportation.
Rheingans said when the district’s guidelines were released that the officials consulted with local health officials and other school districts as they determined practices for this year, and they sought to draw on protocols from last year that worked well.
“We believe that students need schools to be safe and protective environments, but we also know that students, by nature, are social, so we’re trying to honor both of those things,” he said.
Phillip Bormann, chief administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, said the biggest change this fall will be the optional masks, as well as implementation of state guidance that gives families a choice of whether their students quarantine based on close contact with a COVID-19 case.
Holy Family students in sixth grade and younger — who are too young to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines — will start out the year with a virtual learning option for those who have to isolate or quarantine. Students also will be distanced by at least 3 feet when possible and visitors to school buildings will be restricted, among other provisions.
Bormann said the rise of the delta variant played a role in the system’s efforts, noting that younger students will start out the school year with more mitigation practices than were in place at the end of last year.
“We’re doing everything we can to mitigate risk, and the delta variant is an influence around that,” Bormann said.
Students in seventh grade and older will experience what looks like a more typical school year. They will not start out the year with a virtual option, Bormann said, though officials will monitor the health of the schools and make adjustments as needed.
Bormann noted that the setup of older students’ classrooms generally lends itself better to distancing, and officials will implement enhanced distancing at lunchtimes.
“The option to vaccinate has played heavily in our plan, and you can see that in the way we distinguish grades seven through 12 versus sixth grade and below,” Bormann said.
Shifts in practice
In the Galena, Ill., school district, students and staff will be wearing face coverings this fall, per a mandate from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that requires masking at schools.
However, some other measures have been relaxed, which Galena Superintendent Tim Vincent said he expects will help reduce the number of students who need to quarantine.
Last year, the district had to quarantine students who were within 6 feet of a positive COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes, which resulted in dozens of students quarantining because of one positive test. This year, that radius for close contacts has been reduced to 3 feet as long as students are wearing masks.
“The reason why I’m so hopeful for that is, 3 feet is generally what people consider their personal space anyway, so I think it’s logical that we’re going to have substantially less quarantines when we have positive cases in the district,” Vincent said.
Educators in Galena will continue some COVID-19-related practices from last year, such as staggering hallway passing periods, encouraging outdoor eating and classroom activities and using enhanced cleaning protocols.
Platteville (Wis.) School District leaders recently opted to require masks indoors based on a rise in local cases, as well as state guidance that students who were 3 to 6 feet from a positive COVID-19 case do not have to quarantine if their school is a masked environment.
“Our No. 1 priority as a school district was to preserve in-person instruction,” Superintendent Jim Boebel said.
District leaders will continue implementing mitigation practices such as encouraging social distancing and hand washing and being intentional with cleaning efforts. District leaders also have helped staff understand the value of opening windows for air movement; installed fans in high-traffic areas; and made plans for heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements to help reduce airborne sickness.
The district also is working with a vendor that will handle COVID-19 testing for students and staff so they can quickly receive results.
Boebel said he feels his district has an informed and responsive system for handling COVID-19 as it stretches into another school year, even as the pandemic continues to change.
“I am confident that our community will rally around our students and be able to successfully educate all our students this year in our buildings, but I’m unable to predict what’s coming next,” he said.