Authorities said a man was cited Friday night after his truck crashed into a Key West home, then he walked away from the scene.
Andy D. Conlan, 42, of rural Dubuque, was cited with leaving the scene of a crash and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m. Friday. Conlan was driving when his truck left the roadway and slammed into the home at 10920 Cascade Drive, punching a large hole through an exterior wall and coming to rest entirely inside the structure.
A press release states that witnesses said he exited the vehicle and walked away from the scene. Conlan was located later at his home, to which he had gotten a ride, the release stated. Authorities determined Conlan was “suffering from a diabetic condition” and he was treated at his home by emergency responders, but he refused further medical attention.
Authorities said the crash caused $75,000 worth of damage to the home and $35,000 worth of damage to Conlan’s truck.