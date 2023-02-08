Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a 3% increase in supplemental state aid to public schools on Tuesday, not long after the measure finished making its way through the Legislature.
The Republican-supported measure passed along party lines in the Iowa Senate last week and in the Iowa House on Tuesday. The 3% increase in per-student funding is higher than what the Republican majority in the Legislature has approved in the past several years, but less than the 5.85% increase proposed by Democrats.
School district officials across the state — including in Dubuque Community Schools — have said the 3% increase is insufficient to keep up with inflation.
Kevin Kelleher, chief financial officer for Dubuque Community Schools, said an increase was better than nothing but still was not enough.
“Since fiscal year 2009-2010, the SSA (increase) has been 2.5% or lower every year but one — when it was 4% — but it was also 0% once in there,” he said. “So 3% is higher than it has been, which is a good sign. It’s still not enough to meet current operations. The consumer price index has been running up to 7%.”
Kelleher said the impact of another year of rising costs outpacing funding increases would be exacerbated by declining student enrollment. District leaders in fall 2022 reported a certified enrollment — which is used to determine state funding — of 10,064.09, a slight decrease from the year before.
“Because of our declining enrollment, 3% for us means another $1.6 million,” he said. “But our settlement (increases) for staff are $3 million at the same 3%. Non-salary benefits and other costs have also increased.”
During floor debate, Iowa Rep. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, stressed that supplemental state aid increases the Legislature approves each year accumulate over time, as baseline spending on education rises each time an increase is approved. He celebrated this year’s measure as a cautious improvement.
“I think it’s a good news story for Iowans, our educators and families,” he said. “Being predictable with what we do here in Iowa is important. We’re going to be able to afford this again this year, the next year and the year after that.”
The 3% increase would equal an additional $107 million to public schools for the next fiscal year.
During debate, Iowa Rep. Sharon Sue Steckman, D-Mason City, introduced an amendment to increase supplemental aid by 5.85%. The amendment failed along party lines.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said after the vote that her party would continue “beating the drum of adequate school funding.”
“We’ve all seen what chronic underfunding has done to our public schools,” she said. “We all have devoted teachers in our districts struggling, paying thousands out-of-pocket for students’ school supplies, reaching their wit’s end. They shouldn’t be the sole bearers of this responsibility.”
James said the state could have afforded more, based on $106 million in proposed corporate tax cuts and the recently passed law that will allow students to use public money to pay for private schooling. The Republican-backed Students First Act will provide an estimated $107 million in new money for next school year.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, voted for the 3% increase with the rest of her party. She wrote in a text message after the vote that she had hoped to raise the increase by another 1% or 2%, but she and like-minded colleagues did not have the majority of the caucus’ support.
“There is still an opportunity to do a flat (dollar) amount to increase SSA through appropriations,” she said. “We did this in 2020 at $5 per student. I think it would help offset inflationary costs. I will keep working on it.”
Lundgren said the Legislature also needs to consider increasing special education funding.
”As students’ brain and behavioral health issues continue to evolve, it becomes more costly to teach these students,” she said. “I’d like to review that formula and make changes to increase funding.”
Kelleher said an increase to special education funding would be long-awaited and a have a huge impact.
”The state hasn’t increased special education funding in a long, long time, other than the SSA increase,” he said. “Across the state, 80% of districts have deficit in that area, meaning the costs of (special education) services are higher than funding for it.”
Dubuque Community Schools had a deficit of $2.7 million in special education funding this school year, Kelleher said. He said schools generally have to levy property taxes to pay for special education deficits.
”Increasing the funding would logically decrease the deficit, which could decrease property tax support,” Kelleher said.
In the meantime, Kelleher said, the district would have to begin considering cuts. Superintendent Amy Hawkins noted the closure of Fulton Elementary School and plans to consolidate middle schools as recent examples of ways the district has sought to reduce expenses.
“We’ll look to areas where we can save money,” Kelleher said. “We’ve been doing this year after year due to low funding.”
