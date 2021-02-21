EDGEWOOD, Iowa — An Edgewood meat processing company is receiving about $475,000 in tax credits to build a new facility and expand its wholesale business.
Edgewood Locker was awarded $472,050 in tax credits through the state’s High Quality Jobs program, the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Friday.
Edgewood Locker provides meat processing services to livestock producers and manufactures meat for retail and wholesale sales. Company officials plan to construct a 19,000 square-foot facility connected to their current one that will “help quadruple its volume of wholesale business,” according to a press release.
The expansion is expected to cost close to $8.9 million and to create 14 new jobs.
The business also plans to transition to U.S. Department of Agriculture inspections, which is a critical component of selling products across state lines and becoming “part of large distribution networks of regional grocery and convenience stores,” according to agency documents.