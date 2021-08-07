Ali Levasseur looked out over Washington Square as DubuqueFest kicked off this morning at 10 a.m.
"The vendors are less this year," Levasseur, the president of the Dubuque Fine Arts Society and coordinator of the festival, said. "But attendance is pretty normal as far as what we've seen before."
Attendees didn't let the morning heat and humidity stop them from browsing vendor booths. Jewelry vendors were especially busy.
At Barnyard Steamworks, Terry Ross was busy assisting several customers interested in his wife Laura's jewelry pieces.
"She takes broken pocket watches from the 1860s to the 1920s and repurposes them into jewelry," he said. "They are beyond repair, and the artistry, even on pieces of the watch you can't see, are so amazing. What better way to keep them out the landfill?"
The Moreland, Iowa, couple travels to about 40 arts and crafts shows and fine arts festivals a year. This is their first year at DubuqueFest.
"We have lived in an LED society for the past 30 years, probably more," Ross said. "We're finding that people are starved for this kind of stuff."
April and Jason O'Brien, of Dubuque, spent time in the Barnyard Steamworks tent, with Jason choosing to buy a unique money clip.
"This is awesome," April said. "We're loving it. My mom and stepdad are coming, too, and we'll do some other things around town today."
Jennifer Tigges, Art Roche and Kathy Levasseur were manning the volunteer tent selling DubuqueFest merchandise and assisting visitors with everything from answering questions to handing out Band-aids.
Dubuque Fine Arts Society board member Roche said last year's festival cancellation and this year's date change hasn't dampened anybody's enthusiasm.
"We had to do the safe thing for everyone involved," he said. "But it's great to see people coming back."
Kathy Levasseur makes the trip every year to volunteer at the festival from her home in Cheyenne, Wyo. Seeing her daughter Ali is a nice benefit to the volunteer gig.
"I like to come here and volunteer at the festival," she said. "I've been doing it for several years."
Ashley Adams, 13, of Greenville, S.C, was overseeing the tent for her father, Ken, owner of Grumpy Veteran Turnings. The teen was attracting a crowd as she extolled the workmanship of of her dad's creations.
Ken Adams, an Air Force veteran, uses exotic woods, reclaimed countertops and acrylic materials, which he hand-turns on his lathe, then fashions into beautiful pens, pepper mills, pizza cutters, razors, ice cream scoops and other items. It is his first year as a DubuqueFest vendor.
"Two years ago, I had a kidney and pancreas transplant at University of Iowa VA Hospital," he said. "I had to come back for a checkup and decided to do a few shows along the way. This is one of them."
First-year vendors were joined by returning artists, including Henry Matthiessen III, who has been at DubuqueFest for seven years. The owner of Stoned Art on Central Ave., Matthiessen's tent was filled with his stone candles and primitive-style stone sconces made with Mason jars.
A photographer who is often on the road, he harvests most of his stone for the unique candles in the western United States. Long-lasting due to their kerosene component, Matthiessen said he's tried to phase them out of his repertoire because the stone can be hard to work with.
"But every time I think I want to stop making them, people ask for them," he said. "They just keep selling."
Carrie Carey and her 9-year-old daughter, Tessa, were browsing the art of Lou Hii, a traditional Chinese paper cutting artist from Indianapolis, Ind. In town vacationing from Waterloo, Iowa, DubuqueFest was their first stop of the day.
"We lucked out and came on an artsy weekend," Carey said.
The family had plans for a day that included Mines of Spain, Crystal Lake Cave and perhaps the Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium.
"We love this town," Carey said. "We've come here half a dozen times for vacation."
DubuqueFest continues through Sunday at Washington Square. For more information, visit www.dbqfest.com.