CASCADE, Iowa -- The Cascade FFA Alumni scholarship dinner will be held next week.
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, at the American Legion Post 528 hall, 301 Jackson St.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and younger.
Proceeds from the dinner and a silent auction will help fund alumni events and scholarships for seniors in the Cascade FFA chapter.
