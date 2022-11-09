The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday arrested a man accused of trying to fatally shoot two men in Dubuque in June.

Tavon D. Baylock, 23, was arrested in Chicago, the federal agency announced Tuesday. He was wanted on an Iowa District Court of Dubuque County warrant charging two counts of attempted murder and one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Baylock also was wanted on Cook County, Ill., warrants charging escape, violation of electronic home monitoring and a parole violation.

Tags

Recommended for you