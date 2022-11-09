The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday arrested a man accused of trying to fatally shoot two men in Dubuque in June.
Tavon D. Baylock, 23, was arrested in Chicago, the federal agency announced Tuesday. He was wanted on an Iowa District Court of Dubuque County warrant charging two counts of attempted murder and one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Baylock also was wanted on Cook County, Ill., warrants charging escape, violation of electronic home monitoring and a parole violation.
Court documents state that Baylock shot at Derrick D. Moore, 28, and Edward D. Adams, 30, on June 23 near the intersection of Central Avenue and West 23rd Street.
Those documents state that an ensuing investigation determined that a vehicle carrying Moore, Adams and a third man pulled into the convenience store parking lot at 1401 Central Ave. at 7:46 p.m. that night. Two minutes later, a vehicle carrying Baylock entered the parking lot, and Baylock got out and spoke with Moore.
Both vehicles subsequently drove away separately, and Baylock went into a residence and changed into a black, hooded sweatshirt.
He drove to the area of West 23rd and Central at about 8:05 p.m., where he stopped his vehicle in the roadway near where Moore’s vehicle was stopped.
Documents state that Baylock got out of his vehicle and started shooting at Moore’s vehicle. Moore “ducked down and accelerated,” crashing into the building housing Romper Stompers Childcare Center at 2307 Central.
“Witnesses in the area described the shots fired as being ‘rapid fire,’ consistent with that of an automatic firearm,” documents state.
Both vehicles then fled from the area on different roads.
Police later located Moore’s vehicle abandoned in the 2900 block of Wildwood Drive. It had “a bullet hole through the grill, a bullet impact to the front driver’s door and three bullet holes in the windshield.”
“One of the bullets traveled through the front driver’s seat headrest and then the middle-row driver’s side headrest,” documents state. “A second bullet entered the middle of the front passenger seat.”
Police reported locating “13 impact rounds into the vacant residence at 2286 Central and impact rounds to additional adjacent building and fence,” but no injuries were reported.
The U.S. Marshals Service press release states that Dubuque police contacted the U.S. Marshals Service on July 8 for assistance in locating and arresting Baylock. By August, investigators determined he likely no longer lived in Iowa.
By November, the search had narrowed to Chicago, the release states. On Monday, U.S. marshals saw Baylock entering a vehicle in Chicago and tried to arrest him. His vehicle fled, crashing into an officer’s vehicle, before later stopping due to disabling damage, at which point he was arrested.
The release states that marshals recovered a firearm at the scene and that Baylock remains in custody, now also facing additional charges.