A Dubuque man was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation for assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend.
Christopher P. Eagle, 21, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of first-degree harassment and domestic assault.
If he violates terms of his probation, Eagle faces two years in prison. He also received 30 days of credit for time already served toward his jail sentence.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter. Eagle also must pay an $855 fine.
Court documents state that Taya J. Meyer, 19, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, came to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on May 27 to report a case of harassment by Eagle, who was previously her boyfriend.
Meyer reported that the incident happened April 9 when she was living with Eagle. Documents state that Meyer told Eagle she was leaving after looking through his phone and finding out he had been communicating with other women.
Eagle then placed a handgun in his pocket, approached Meyer “and stated something like, ‘You’re not calling anybody, otherwise I will kill you,’” documents state. Eagle then pointed the gun at Meyer’s forehead, documents state.
Eagle sent Meyer multiple voice recordings on May 25, stating that he had been “messing around” during the April 9 incident, documents state.