BELLEVUE, Iowa — Jessica Ruggeberg was looking forward to having someone to call her “Grandma.”
The 38-year-old Bellevue resident recently had finished sending out invitations for a baby shower when her phone rang.
“It’s like your worst nightmare that you want to wake up from,” she said of the death of her daughter, Hannah Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue. “We not only lost one child. We lost two. ... You just don’t think this can happen to you, and then it happens in an instant.”
THE CRASH
The pregnant Bellevue woman was killed Saturday night when her vehicle was hit on U.S. 52 near Key West. Ruggeberg’s unborn child, Kashton, also died as a result of her injuries, according to family members.
Ruggeberg’s 3-year-old passenger, Seriaha Phillips, of Dubuque, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with serious injuries,
according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
A hospital spokeswoman told the Telegraph Herald that she did not have any information available on Phillips’ condition.
Jessica Ruggeberg said Phillips has been released from the hospital and that her daughter was caring for the child as a favor to a friend.
Authorities said the crash was caused by John Hoffman, 69, of Dubuque, who was driving north in a southbound lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road when he struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle. He suffered minor injuries and was treated and
released, according to a press release.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
A LIFE REMEMBERED
Hannah was Jessica Ruggeberg’s first of three girls. She also was the one who “straightened me out” and has “given me a challenge since the beginning,” Jessica said, referencing the 511/2 hours of labor she endured to deliver Hannah.
Jessica was excited for her daughter to become a mother, hoping — as Hannah did — that her new baby “might make her grow up a little bit.”
Her daughter moved back home from Rockford, Ill., about three months ago after she struggled to find a steady job and a place to live “and hanging out around the wrong group of people,” Jessica said.
Hannah found a full-time job as a customer call center agent, had her own car and had a lot of items purchased in preparation for the birth of her child.
“She was doing so well,” Jessica Ruggeberg said. “Just on the right track. I was proud of her. ... She had the baby’s room all set up.”
A photo of Hannah’s first sonogram sits on the kitchen table in her grandmother’s house, surrounded by other framed photos of Hannah.
“That’s all she talked about, was the baby,” Jessica Ruggeberg said. “She was looking forward to caring for somebody and (to) share her love with another child.”
Bubbly and opinionated with a fierce loyalty and affinity to the Green Bay Packers — so much so that pallbearers at her funeral will wear Packers jerseys — Hannah “was just the life of the party,” her mother said.
“She was always just smiling,” she said. “If you were in a bad mood, she’d make you smile. You could always talk to her about anything.”
Jill Ruggeberg, 58, of Bellevue, said her granddaughter, sassy and sarcastic, was unafraid to speak whatever was on her mind.
“She just lived for herself. She didn’t care what people thought. She just did her own thing,” Jill said, noting that that included getting tattoos and piercings and dying her hair bright colors.
Added Jessica Ruggeberg: “If she was different, she was different.”
“Grandpa would say, ‘Why did you get that for?’” Jill Ruggeberg said of her granddaughter’s tattoos.
“She’d say, ‘Mind your own business,’” Jessica Ruggeberg responded with a chuckle.
She said family members have received “a lot of love and a lot of support” from the community and Hannah’s friends and co-workers.
“She loved her family. She loved her sisters,” Jessica Ruggeberg said of her daughter. “The holidays are going to be hard.”