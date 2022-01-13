Sorry, an error occurred.
MANCHESTER, Iowa – A local hospital is conducting a triennial health needs assessment for Delaware County.
Regional Medical Center conducts the assessment every three years.
County residents are asked to complete an eight-question survey on the community’s health needs. The survey is online at regmedctr.org/2021CHNA.
