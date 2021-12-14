Communications between Dubuque County’s 911 communications staff and rural fire departments are experiencing some growing pains in what officials say otherwise has been a beneficial overhaul of emergency communications.
In September 2017, Dubuque County supervisors voted to bond for about $10 million to revamp the emergency communication system to meet the latest federal standards. The project included new radio towers, upgrades at the Dubuque 911 Emergency Communications Center and a system of digital pagers for the county’s many volunteer fire departments.
The upgrades were expected to improve radio coverage for all emergency response agencies in the county and eliminate dead zones in rural areas.
County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said the revamp overall has been a huge improvement, including the pagers.
“(The volunteer fire departments) have said multiple times that the pagers are great,” he said during a meeting of the 911 Public Safety Committee last week.
“The old system was a lot less reliable, for one thing,” he told the Telegraph Herald afterward. “Say we get a call for a fall. We get the information — it comes out quick with these (pagers).”
Each volunteer firefighter has been issued a pager via which they receive a near-instant digital message with basic information from the dispatcher who received the emergency call from within that department’s jurisdiction.
“Basically, we’re getting department, call type, location and — if there’s room — cross streets,” said Emergency Communications Manager Mark Murphy during the meeting.
That gives responders a great initial idea of where to head, Berger said.
But the next sets of information are not presently available to all departments.
Once a dispatcher sends out the initial page, he or she continues speaking with the caller, learning more about the situation. The dispatcher then repeats that account over the new radio system, which also was part of the county’s upgrade. And, if possible, the dispatcher types out that account and sends it to responders’ devices — but not always.
Berger said the first problem is not all fire departments have radios that can receive the traffic over the new system.
“Some departments were aggressive and added radios as we went along,” he told the committee. “Others didn’t do much. Some of the smaller departments, they say, ‘I don’t need a radio to go to three calls a year.’ They don’t want to always have to carry them.”
As a result, Berger told the TH, there can be times when responders arrive at a scene without a full understanding of the situation.
“The public is not very good at telling their whole story right away,” he said. “The dispatch might get more information, like the person fell down the steps and is unconscious. If dispatch doesn’t go back in and type that to us, everybody (without a radio) still thinks it’s a non-emergency call.”
Murphy said that if dispatchers are busy with multiple calls, they do not have time to go back and type out the written account to send to responders who did not have a radio to hear it. Like so many places of employment, the Dubuque 911 center is dealing with workforce issues.
“I am short-staffed right now but trying to resolve that as quickly as possible,” Murphy said. “The problem is nobody wants to be a dispatcher anymore.”
So far, the issues have not led to any big problems for callers receiving assistance.
They have led to some scares for responders, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You might get it on the pager that (the call) is a breathing problem,” Berger said. “You see that it’s your neighbor, so you go running over there. All the sudden, you’re in the living room, and well, the person says, ‘I haven’t been tested for COVID, but I have all the symptoms and can’t taste or smell.’ Then, that person (the responder) has been exposed because they (as volunteers) wouldn’t have all their PPE with them all the time.”
Dubuque County officials are currently looking to other counties for solutions to the problem.
“Black Hawk County has been on this same system for a couple years more than us. That’s why Murphy wants to talk to them,” Berger said. “There’s an answer out there.”
One idea is for departments that currently have radios to upgrade, then hand their current sets down to the departments that do not yet have them.
Berger stressed that the new system still was a big improvement.
“The system is designed and working the way it’s supposed to,” he said. “It’s just some of the operations we have to get figured out. There is a learning curve to everything.”