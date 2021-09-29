A man was injured when his vehicle struck a deer Monday morning south of Dubuque.

Michael L. Felderman, 33, of La Motte, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.

Police said Felderman was traveling north on U.S. 61 near Merlin Lane at 4:45 a.m. Monday when his vehicle struck the deer.

