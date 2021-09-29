Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A man was injured when his vehicle struck a deer Monday morning south of Dubuque.
Michael L. Felderman, 33, of La Motte, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Felderman was traveling north on U.S. 61 near Merlin Lane at 4:45 a.m. Monday when his vehicle struck the deer.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.