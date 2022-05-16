Dubuque mom Sarah Cosley has become an activist, not because she wanted to be, but because she needs to be.
She recently launched a Facebook group to try to locate formula for her 6-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, and other moms who have been affected by a nationwide baby formula shortage.
The group quickly has grown to more than 140 members from all over the U.S., including Arizona, Maryland, Idaho, Minnesota and Texas. Members of the group communicate their needs to one another, and if they find a particular formula another mother is looking for, they will send it to them.
“We’re all just trying to help each other out,” Cosley said. “I have some sample-size cans of Brooklyn’s formula coming from a mom in Arizona.”
The formula shortage, brought on by a combination of supply-chain issues and a shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Mich., and a recall of certain powdered infant formulas, has mothers of infants everywhere, including Dubuque, scrambling to feed their babies.
“I first noticed it back in January,” Cosley said. “I couldn’t find the specific formula she was eating, and I started to panic. All of a sudden, I couldn’t find it.”
Cosley put in a call to her pediatrician’s office, but staff there and their sales representative weren’t aware of any issues.
“Then, the recall information was released (in February),” she said. “Supply just kept dwindling, and it wasn’t just the particular formula Brooklyn was on. It’s across all different brands and types. You can find an occasional container here or there, but the shelves are pretty much bare.”
Press releases from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Iowa Department of Public Health attribute the shortage to disruptions in the supply chain. Those issues have been exacerbated by Abbott’s plant shutdown and recall.
Mercedes Garcia, of Dubuque, is the mother of 3-month-old son Malakai, who is on soy formula.
“Originally, (the shortage) wasn’t a problem because of the kind of formula he is on,” she said. “But now it’s hard to find because moms are just grabbing whatever they can find. They’re buying whatever they can just to feed their babies.”
Tina Pothoff, senior vice president of communications for Des Moines-based Hy-Vee, which has three stores in Dubuque, said retailers understand the frustration felt by parents of infants.
“Certainly, you want to carry the items your customers want,” she said. “Sometimes we’ll get deliveries (of formula) and sometimes we won’t. We’re telling our suppliers, basically, we’ll take what we can get.”
Nicole Pickel, of Dubuque, has driven as far as Iowa City for 6-month-old daughter Charlotte’s formula only to find the shelves empty.
“Even when I called ahead and they said it was there, by the time I got there it was gone,” she said. “She was on Similac Sensitive, but that was very limited, so we switched to Enfamil Sensitive, then Enfamil Gentle, and now we’re looking for any available brand.”
Pickel had an Instagram friend, whom she has never met, offer to look at stores where she lives in Canada.
“She said she hadn’t heard anything about shortages there,” she said. “She offered to ship it to me if she could find it.”
Cosley said there have been plenty of suggestions from others, particularly on social media, about how to navigate the shortage, including making homemade formulas, which both FDA and IDPH have warned are not healthy for 21st century babies.
“We’ve learned a lot about infant nutrition in the last 50 years,” she said. “And those old formulas don’t apply today.”
There also have been nasty comments about bottle-fed babies and mothers who choose to bottle-feed instead of breastfeed, which Pickel finds particularly hurtful.
“I had cancer when I was a baby, and all of the lymph nodes from my right arm were removed so the cancer wouldn’t spread,” she said. “People ask ‘Why didn’t you breastfeed?’ I can’t produce milk, that’s why.”
Pickel said her OB-GYN and pediatrician have offered formula samples when they have them, but even those are in short supply.
“They’re telling us to call if we’re struggling,” she said. “But they don’t know anything more than we do.”
All three mothers said they spend much of their free time online or going from store to store trying to find food for their babies.
“It’s like a black cloud that’s been following me for weeks,” Cosley said. “I’m spending 90% of my free time tracking down formula and not always being successful.”
Garcia, whose baby is on the WIC supplemental nutrition program, said she has even bought ready-to-feed bottles instead of the powdered formula that the WIC program covers.
“I’ve been having to pay out-of-pocket for the ready-to-feed when I can find it,” she said. “That’s been difficult at times.”
Pothoff acknowledged that the formula shortage is a major issue for new moms.
“The consumer wants it, but the supplier can’t supply, and the retailer gets caught in the middle,” she said. “There are never going to be comforting words, but every day we’re working on it.”
Garcia and Pickel belong to Cosley’s Facebook group, and all three women continue to use every resource they can, including social media and family members in distant cites, to find what they need to feed their children.
“Malakai is too young to start on solid food,” Garcia said. “Finding food for him has been stressful.”
Cosley said the frustration of trying to keep her baby fed has been exhausting, and the news regarding the shortage hasn’t been good.
“I’m not OK being a mom and listening to these vague statements (from politicians and the FDA),” she said. “This is a national crisis. They’re saying supplies will be back up in two months. We can’t wait two months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.