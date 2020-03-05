GALENA, Ill. — Authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident in Jo Daviess County said they do not believe criminal charges will be filed.
Tony Petreikis, of Illinois Conservation Police, said he does not anticipate charges will be filed in relation to the shooting that killed Brian R. Busker, 40, of Scales Mound, on Dec. 7 near Tippett Road in rural Galena.
Busker and 10 others were doing a deer drive when he was shot in the head, authorities previously said. Busker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not said who fired the fatal shot.
Petreikis told the Telegraph Herald this week that the investigation up to this point does not indicate that criminal charges are warranted. He said that could change if new information was to be discovered.
“Everything we have now points to it being an accident,” he said.