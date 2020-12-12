MCGREGOR, Iowa — A historic building in downtown McGregor soon will get a facelift.
Black Swan Developers, a Des Moines-based company, is planning a $2.6 million to $2.8 million renovation of the Masonic Block building on Main Street. Plans for the 15,000-square-foot structure include retail space on the first floor, with apartments and condos on the second and third levels.
Matt Aust, president of Black Swan, said initial renderings should be finalized in the next few weeks, but a start date for construction is still unknown.
“We’re really very early on at this point … in the schematic design process,” he said.
According to an article in the North Iowa Times-Clayton County Register, the Masonic Block building was constructed in 1866. In the years since, the building has housed many businesses, from drugstores to a bookstore to McGregor Library and even a bowling alley. The last inhabitant of the building, an antique shop called Diamond Jo Trading, closed more than a decade ago.
Aust learned about the building from historian Jan Olive Full, who previously worked on a building Aust had been interested in purchasing. After a trip to McGregor, he and his team fell in love with the location.
“It’s so quaint, with the cliffs, the trees, the setting,” he said. “We thought, ‘Who wouldn’t want to live here?’ And that’s kind of what encouraged us to make the next step with it.”
Black Swan is restoring the building in accordance with the Secretary of the Interior’s standards for historic renovations, as well as applying to get the building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This recognition would allow the project to qualify for historical tax credits to help offset the cost.
Aust said Full is conducting research to make the case for the building’s historic significance. Meanwhile, his wife’s architecture firm, MA Architecture, is working on a design process to allow Black Swan to modernize the building — which has limited to non-existent heating, cooling, plumbing and electricity— while preserving its historic features. Construction, once begun, may take up to a year.
“If you don’t come in now and start doing some of these structural repairs, there’s some serious damage that’s going to take place,” Aust said. “That’s the excitement, the joy of doing this type of a project.”
He said the McGregor community has been “receptive and helpful” during the initial stages of the project.
“They’re really interested in seeing the building put back to use,” he said.
Duane Boelman, deputy city clerk and economic development lead for the City of McGregor, hopes the project will encourage local economic development.
“We don’t have a lot of available retail space downtown, so I think that’ll be a big plus, and we can potentially attract some new retail businesses,” he said. “Knowing where the building is and the way it faces towards the river, it’s going to be just a pretty fantastic view.”
On behalf of the project, the city is applying for a Community Catalyst Remediation Program Grant of up to $100,000. Funding for the state grant, which is offered through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, will be announced next spring or summer, according to Boelman.
He said city officials also approved two city Business Enhancement Grants of $5,000 each for the project.
“Just to show some community support,” he said. “Any project like this is a plus for the town. Lots of times a project of this size will spur more growth within the community, and I think it will just have a really positive impact.”