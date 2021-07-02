One person was injured in a fire this morning at a Dubuque apartment complex.
Officials have confirmed at least one injury connected to the fire in the building at 3674 Pennsylvania Ave., which is part of Penn Place Apartments.
Two other people and one dog also were being treated at the scene, though Fire Chief Rick Steines said it was unclear if their medical issues were directly caused by the fire.
The fire was reported at about 11:20 a.m. As of 12:05 p.m., firefighters reported over emergency communication channels that the fire had been knocked down.
Steines said the fire started in a first-floor apartment and was contained to that unit, but there was smoke damage in other parts of the building. Its cause was not immediately determined, and officials still are working to assess the scope of the damage.
This story will be updated as more information is available.