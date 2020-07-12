The City of Dubuque on Saturday night confirmed it had launched an internal investigation into the incidents surrounding a Friday night arrest during which police said a man resisted officers, was pepper-sprayed and suffered a seizure.
Bystander videos of parts of the incident were widely shared on social media late Friday and throughout Saturday, generating debate over the actions of officers and first responders.
“The city is aware of the concerns related to this incident, and we want to assure the community that the city is taking action and is committed to a thorough investigation into the conduct of all involved,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen in a press release. “Now, as always, we need open and ongoing communication to ensure that community members of color are heard and feel safe in interactions with law enforcement.”
Local activists that included a co-founder of Switching Places Foundation reported having an opportunity Saturday to review the Police Department’s body and dashboard camera footage.
“Questionable force was used,” stated Dereka Williams in an online post. “However, some rumors of what happened appear not valid.”
THE ARREST
Court documents state that police spotted Yoosuf K. Moment, 41, of 4514 Lark Drive, outside of a vehicle without license plates at the gas station at 1215 E. 16th St. at about 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police had arrested Moment three weeks earlier on a charge of driving while his license was barred and knew that he still was not allowed to drive.
The officer reported that Moment then drove the vehicle to another pump at the gas station, at which point the officer approached the man.
Moment “was adamant that he had not been driving” and exited the vehicle, documents state.
“I advised that he was going to be placed under arrest,” documents state. “I attempted to secure Yoosuf’s hands; he pulled them away. I deployed personal defense spray to gain control on Yoosuf. I was able to secure one handcuff on Yoosuf and then gave several verbal commands for him to give me his other hand; he eventually did.
“Moment stated that he could not breathe, and he began to have what appeared to be a seizure.”
Both a Police Department statement Saturday morning and a City of Dubuque release that night reported, “No other force was used other than pepper spray and the officer(s) trying to secure Moment’s arms.”
Police called for an ambulance, which responded. Dubuque Fire Department paramedics treated Moment at the scene, then took him to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Moment was released into police custody, cited on charges of driving while barred and interference with official acts and released.
The city also reported that a 17-year-old in Moment’s vehicle was taken into custody on charges of interference with official acts and possession of marijuana. He then was released to a parent. The boy’s name was not released.
INVESTIGATION
Switching Places Foundation is a group that formed as an outgrowth of peaceful protests and rallies held in Dubuque in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. On Saturday morning on Facebook, the group shared a post from Williams reporting that the group was aware of the incident.
“The videos are disturbing, and a lot of questions need to be answered!” stated the post, referring to bystander videos shared on social media.
The post said Williams and two other group leaders were going to have an opportunity to view body and squad car camera footage of the incident.
A follow-up post by Williams that also was shared by the group said they reviewed the footage, which she said showed “questionable force was used.”
She also said, “There is currently an ongoing investigation, and Internal Affairs are involved.”
The city confirmed that investigation in a press release a few hours later. The release states that all police body camera and squad vehicle dashboard camera footage, as well as public video circulating on social media, will be reviewed as part of the investigation.
“The investigation of the incident will review all aspects of the interaction, including verification of probable cause for the traffic stop and subsequent arrests, use of force and emergency medical care provided to the individual,” the release states.
The Police Department’s Internal Affairs should complete the investigation within 90 days, barring “extenuating circumstances,” the release states.
“The city will provide updates when additional information on the incident is cleared for disclosure,” according to the release.
Witnesses to the Friday night arrest and anyone with additional information should contact the city.
They can contact the police at 563-589-4410 or police@cityofdubuque.org. People uncomfortable reaching out to the police can contact Dubuque Human Rights Director Kelly Larson at 563-564-5807 or klarson@cityofdubuque.org.