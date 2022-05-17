A Dubuque nonprofit organization seeks donations of new fans for an annual program to help families in need.

The Salvation Army will accept new fans that remain in their boxes at its office, 1099 Iowa St.

Families in need of a fan can visit the office beginning June 1. Fans will be available from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Call The Salvation Army at 563-556-1573 for more information.

