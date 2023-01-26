Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Jacob A. Bullinger
Police said a Dubuque man sexually assaulted a girl this summer and then sent her inappropriate messages through a social media app.
Jacob A. Bullinger, 24, of 1936 1/2 White St., was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse and enticing a minor younger than 16.
Court documents state that Bullinger sexually assaulted a girl he knew this summer at his residence.
During their investigation, authorities reported learning that Bullinger sent messages through a social media app to the girl, stating that he wanted to meet at various locations to have sex.
Police interviewed Bullinger on Nov. 29. He denied sexually assaulting the girl.
