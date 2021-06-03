CLINTON, Iowa — A psychiatrist concluded that a Dubuque County woman was at a high risk for suicide at the time of her death, based on her personal history.
The testimony came Wednesday during the second-degree murder trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29. He is accused of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017, though he maintains that she stabbed herself.
Psychiatrist Dr. Ayesha Ashai, an expert witness called by the defense, after the prosecution rested its case, said Wednesday that she reviewed more than 1,500 pages of documents on Link’s life and mental health. Ashai was asked to make an opinion on Link’s risk of suicide by the defense, but she never met Link.
With “reasonable medical certainty,” Ashai said, it was her opinion that Link was at a high risk of suicide at the time of her death. She noted that she cannot say whether Link actually committed suicide.
Not only were there stressors happening around the time of Link’s death that contributed to this high risk of suicide, but Ashai said there were also several chronic contributing factors.
One was Link’s borderline personality disorder, which Ashai said she determined Link had. Borderline personality disorder also appeared on Link’s past mental health records.
“Based on the data that we have (about those with borderline personality disorder attempting suicide), it’s about 50 times the general population, and if there’s any other factors present, it increases,” Ashai said.
She also said Link was more likely to commit suicide based on her family history of suicide, traumatic childhood events and substance abuse disorders.
Ashai added that those with borderline personality disorder also become distressed when alone and can act impulsively when they feel alone, such as when going through a breakup.
“It’s not uncommon to hear, ‘If you leave me, I will kill myself,’” she said.
Police video footage previously played at trial showed Buelow telling law enforcement that Link stabbed herself soon after he told her their relationship was over.
A Dubuque psychiatrist called by the prosecution, Dr. Adib Kassas, previously testified that he saw Link less than 48 hours before her death and did not have any concerns about Link committing suicide.
Buelow previously was convicted of second-degree murder for Link’s death in a 2018 trial. He was serving a 50-year prison sentence when the Iowa Supreme Court last year upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s conviction, granting him a new trial. The appellate court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence during Buelow’s initial trial.
The second trial is taking place in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case.
The prosecution rested its case Wednesday morning after calling its final witnesses.
Jessica Heising, who currently works with the Davenport Police Department, testified about the knife involved in Link’s death. In early 2017, Heising worked with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and analyzed fingerprints found on the weapon.
Prints were found on the knife’s handle and the base of its blade. But Heising said they were not suitable for identification. Therefore, she was not able to determine if Buelow or Link touched the knife.
“There simply wasn’t enough detail for me to move forward,” she said. “I could tell somebody had touched it.”
Several factors could make prints not suitable for identification, she said, including moving one’s hand while the prints are being left on an object.
Previous testimony revealed that only Link’s DNA was found on the knife when the blood on it was tested.
Jurors also watched another Buelow interview conducted by Dubuque Police Department officials. This interview was done after Buelow had been taken into custody but prior to Buelow finding out that Link died.
Buelow again stated the couple got into an argument at Easy Street bar in Dubuque, then the argument resumed at Buelow’s residence. After Buelow tried to force Link to leave, he said, she stabbed herself in the stomach.
He also told officials several times that Link was a “good person,” but he no longer wanted anything to do with her.
Cpl. Christopher Gorrell said he informed Buelow of Link’s death after the interview.
“He became very emotional,” Gorrell said. “He fell to the floor, appeared to be sobbing at times, punching the wall. (He) kind of just went through a whole range of emotions.”
Another video was played after Buelow heard about Link’s death. In that video, Buelow knelt down by a table, hanging his head and putting his hands behind his back.
While the video was difficult to hear clearly in the courtroom, Gorrell said he listened to it before with headphones and heard Buelow say, “Sam, I’m so sorry. Please forgive me. I didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”
After the prosecution rested and jurors were dismissed for their lunch break, defense attorney David Fautsch made a motion for judgment of acquittal, arguing that the state did not have enough evidence to prove Buelow stabbed Link. Judge Monica Zrinyi Wittig denied the motion.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. today with additional defense witnesses.