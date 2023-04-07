A local developer seeks to construct 152 new housing units in Dubuque, though city officials say they still are determining the project’s viability and whether it would require a new intersection on the Northwest Arterial.

Jim Gantz intends to construct six buildings containing 48 apartments and 13 buildings containing 104 townhouses on a 43-acre parcel located between the Northwest Arterial and Robin Hood Drive. Gantz said the $25 million-to- $30 million project would include 294 parking spaces, with attached garages for the townhouses.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.