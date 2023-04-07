A local developer seeks to construct 152 new housing units in Dubuque, though city officials say they still are determining the project’s viability and whether it would require a new intersection on the Northwest Arterial.
Jim Gantz intends to construct six buildings containing 48 apartments and 13 buildings containing 104 townhouses on a 43-acre parcel located between the Northwest Arterial and Robin Hood Drive. Gantz said the $25 million-to- $30 million project would include 294 parking spaces, with attached garages for the townhouses.
The location of the project only would allow vehicle access from the Northwest Arterial. Gantz said his project would require the City of Dubuque to create a four-way intersection on the road to provide future residents with both right- and left-turn access to the property.
Recommended for you
Current conceptual plans for the project only include right-turn-in, right-turn-out access points on the Northwest Arterial. However, Gantz said his proposed housing development will not be feasible without the creation of a full intersection.
“There’s no way my project can move forward without a full intersection on the Northwest Arterial,” Gantz said. “It’s just what is needed.”
His most recent request to rezone the project site from agriculture to planned unit development unanimously was tabled by the Zoning Advisory Commission this week, following a recommendation by city staff.
Gantz said he feels the city is attempting to delay the approval of the project to avoid exploring the creation of a new intersection.
“It’s all about not wanting to grant another intersection on the Northwest Arterial,” Gantz said. “They want to avoid it at all costs.”
City staff denied that the project was being delayed purposefully and said they are working to answer a number of questions about the feasibility of the development.
Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said officials have been examining whether city infrastructure can accommodate the needed traffic access and sanitary sewer needs that would be created by the additional housing. He added that the city Engineering Department also is reviewing whether the development would require the creation of a new intersection on the Northwest Arterial.
“There is no attempt to delay anything on the project,” Wernimont said.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said city officials determined Thursday that they could connect sewer infrastructure to the development, but they still are examining the viability of constructing an intersection at the Northwest Arterial.
He added that the development of such an intersection likely would be very expensive, and the city likely would require Gantz to pay for most, if not all, of the cost to construct it.
Gantz said he purchased the property from the Iowa Department of Transportation in the early 2000s. He said he first presented the proposed development to the city in September but has struggled to secure meetings with the city’s development review team or get timely responses from city staff.
Gantz said the Switch Homes project, a development to create 101 single-family homes along the Northwest Arterial, originally had a planned right-in, right-out access that would have aligned with the proposed access to the Gantz development, which would have further justified the need for a full intersection.
However, that access point later was moved about 500 feet west of its original location.
“To me, they made that change because it lined up with my access,” Gantz said. “They should line up. Offsetting them is totally stupid.”
Matt Mulligan, the head of Switch Homes, said his development’s proposed access with the Northwest Arterial was changed to a location that provided better sight lines for motorists turning onto the road and that aimed to avoid grading issues with the property.
“It was pretty obvious that moving it west would eliminate those challenges,” Mulligan said. “That was largely our internal engineering that determined that.”
Wernimont said city staff intend to determine soon whether Gantz’ project is viable — including whether an intersection would be needed — and to bring it back to the Zoning Advisory Commission for review.
“I’m going to be meeting with city staff,” he said. “Hopefully we can get an answer within the next week.”
Gantz said he wants to bring more housing to Dubuque, but without the promise of a new intersection, he doesn’t see the project moving forward.
“The city just has to decide what is more important,” Gantz said. “Do they want to avoid putting in another intersection or do they want more housing in the city?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.