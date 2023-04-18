A man was sentenced to two to five years of probation in relation to a Dubuque shooting that took place two years ago.

Charles D. Tyler, 20, was given a deferred judgment Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and carrying a weapon. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.

