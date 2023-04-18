A man was sentenced to two to five years of probation in relation to a Dubuque shooting that took place two years ago.
Charles D. Tyler, 20, was given a deferred judgment Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and carrying a weapon. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
“Yes, there was a shooting in which he was involved, but Mr. Tyler didn’t do the shooting,” said Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter while ordering the sentence. “He didn’t have the gun. He didn’t shoot the gun. Despite the fact this shooting was terribly dangerous, and this could have been much worse if someone had been hit, but under these circumstances ... I do think that a deferred judgment is appropriate. I am willing to give him a chance not to be a convicted felon for the rest of his life.”
Tyler was among those arrested following a shooting on March 1, 2021, in the area of Oak and Burns streets.
A woman who lived at 65 Burns St. at the time told officers that three teens shot at her residence, court documents state. The woman reported that the three were acquaintances of her children.
Officers located three shell casings in the area and saw two suspected bullet impacts on the side of the residence.
Officers used traffic camera footage to track down the suspected vehicle and arrest Tyler. The two other subjects, Alexander J. Carman, 19, and a now-18-year-old were apprehended after fleeing on foot.
When interviewed by police, Tyler identified Carman as the one who fired a gun, documents state.
While asking for the deferred judgment, Tyler’s attorney, Christopher Raker, said Tyler refused to run from police following the shooting, despite the urging of others in the vehicle.
He also noted that Tyler was 18 years old at the time of the incident and has no criminal history.
“Mr. Tyler was in custody (following the shooting), but then he was bonded out,” Raker said. “Since then, he has had no problems whatsoever. I think that’s a probation of sorts and a proving grounds for Mr. Tyler.”
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Joshua Sims asked for a five-year prison sentence, noting the seriousness of the shooting and the need to deter others from committing similar acts.
“It is important that the community knows if you are involved in a shooting, the state is going to be asking for you to go to prison,” Sims said. “That’s an important message to send and a just message to send.”
Carman was sentenced last year to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.
The other individual was charged as a juvenile following the incident.