MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man convicted of murdering a Linn County teenager 41 years ago has asked for a new trial.
A jury convicted Jerry Burns in February of first-degree murder for the Dec. 19, 1979, stabbing death of Michelle Martinko, 18. Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids shopping mall.
Burns’ attorney, Leon Spies, of Iowa City, filed a motion Friday arguing that District Court Judge Fae Hoover-Grinde erred in overruling a motion to suppress evidence in the trial and rejecting the defense’s claim that methods used by law enforcement that led to the discovery of Burns’ DNA profile and that of his family violated his constitutional right to unreasonable searches and seizures.
A partial male DNA profile was developed from genetic material found on Martinko’s clothes and inside the vehicle. Officers eventually were able to use the profile and genealogical information to identify a pool of suspects that included Burns.
Police uploaded the DNA profile developed from crime scene evidence to a public family genealogy website and used DNA-mapping technology from a private genetic analysis firm to develop a family tree.
Eventually, investigators obtained a covert sample from Burns from a discarded straw that contained genetic material consistent with the DNA found on Martinko’s dress, according to court records.
Investigators also analyzed DNA from a cheek swab taken from Burns after his arrest in 2018. Prosecutors argued the DNA evidence definitively links Burns to the scene of the crime.
Spies, in his court filing, also argues the court erred by allowing portions of Burns’ statements to investigators on Dec. 19, 2018, to be presented at trial, violating his privilege against self-incrimination and his right to the assistance of counsel.
Additionally, Spies argues there was insufficient evidence to support a conviction, and that the district court erred in overruling his motion for a mistrial after a prosecutor called the DNA found on the dress blood.
The district judge instructed jurors to disregard the statement, as none of the experts who had testified could definitively say the DNA came from blood.
Spies, though, contends “the court’s curative efforts were insufficient to purge the prejudice resulting from the prosecution’s misconduct or error.”
Spies also argues the trial judge erred by not instructing jurors concerning Burns’ presumption of innocence and the manner in which they should consider the weight and quality of DNA evidence presented.
Assistant Linn County Attorney Nicholas Maybanks said he plans to file a resistance to the motion, and declined further comment.
A sentencing hearing for Burns is scheduled for Aug. 7 at the Linn County Courthouse.
In Iowa, a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.