Two local tax-assistance programs oriented toward the elderly, low- and moderate-income households and English as a second language speakers face a deficit of volunteers.
Tax season will begin this month for volunteer programs including the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide, but Dubuque-area and Grant County, Wis., program leaders report shortages in help.
With 15 volunteers and three Hawkeye Area Community Action Program staff, Dubuque’s VITA program is eight to 10 people short of the number of tax preparers officials hoped to have for the tax season, according to Beverly Maas, community projects coordinator at HACAP, which administers VITA.
The program serves households making less than $58,000 per year, people with disabilities and limited English speakers in Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties in Iowa.
This year, VITA planned to add an in-person site for tax returns at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, but now, leadership is concerned about having enough tax preparers.
Grant County Tax-Aide Site Coordinator Virgil Pufahl reported his program expected to have only five or six tax preparers on hand at its Platteville and Lancaster locations, compared to nine or 10 in 2019. Tax-Aide will serve anyone but focuses on low- and moderate-income seniors.
Tax-Aide has seen a decline in service in Wisconsin and nationwide in past years. Richard Blackburn, Wisconsin state Tax-Aide coordinator, said the number of state Tax-Aide volunteers had declined by 40% since early 2020. Nationwide, Tax-Aide helped file 822,000 returns in 2022, compared to 1.6 million at its 2019 peak.
The IRS and AARP programs offer essentially the same service, to the point that the two share training materials and direct potential clients to their counterparts on their respective websites.
Program leaders also reported the same issue: Many of their elderly volunteers who make up the bulk of tax preparers had cut back their hours, retired or died in the years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a struggle getting people and we’re getting anxious because we’re all getting older,” said Pufahl, who is 81.
Dubuque Office of Shared Prosperity Director Anderson Sainci, who collaborates with HACAP on the local VITA program, said the shortage of volunteers could complicate coordinating several targeted outreach days for English as a second language speakers.
“It’s about being very intentional about reaching out to communities who haven’t been reached and who might be missing out on these services,” he said. “If we don’t have as many volunteers, there will be less people in our community we’ll be able to support.”
Dubuque VITA still is accepting volunteers to complete the 20-hour tax preparer training before it begins service on Feb. 1. Maas also said VITA is looking at scheduling training sessions after that date to accept late volunteers.
“Let’s get you certified,” Maas said. “We can absolutely use you somewhere.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
