Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday included:
Millwork District
parking lot
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to award a $468,830 contract to Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete, of Cascade, Iowa, for construction of more off-street parking in Dubuque’s Millwork District.
Background: In 2010, developers Gronen Properties, Wilmac Property Co. and Warehouse Trust requested city officials develop 470 off-street parking spaces to assist in attracting commercial and residential tenants to the redeveloped warehouse district. The new city parking lot at East 12th and Elm streets would add 71 off-street parking spaces, bringing the total number of city parking spaces in the district to 580.
The city’s development agreement with Dupaco Community Credit Union for the renovation of the Voices building at 1000 Jackson St. also states the city shall develop a parking lot by Dec. 31.
What’s next: The project is set to be completed by Oct. 30.
Parking ramp assessments
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to seek proposals for engineering services to assess maintenance needs for the city’s seven parking structures.
Background: The city has limited engineering data on the condition and needed repairs at city ramps. The consultant would prepare an annual maintenance schedule for each one spanning 20 years. An initial first phase assessment would focus on inspections of the Locust Street, Iowa Street and Port of Dubuque ramps.
The consultants’ report also would include a feasibility assessment and cost for implementing a smart parking system at each ramp. City staff estimate the initial
assessment will cost $65,000 to $85,000.
What’s next: City staff will make a recommendation to the city manager next month to negotiate an agreement with the recommended consultant.
Eagle Point Park restoration
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to award a $233,186 contract to Mainline Excavating Co., of Dubuque, for ongoing environmental restoration at Eagle Point Park.
Background: Council members approved an environmental restoration management plan for the park in January 2017 that focuses on restoring native plants and reducing stormwater runoff to reduce soil erosion and improve water quality.
The work would include tree removal, native landscaping and construction of a bioretention basin to filter contaminants and sedimentation from stormwater runoff.
Members, too, approved an agreement with the State Historic Preservation Office for a $10,000 grant to continue an archaeology survey of the park, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
What’s next: The environmental restoration work is expected to be complete by the end of June.