GALENA, Ill. — After the position had been open for more than one year, Jo Daviess Board of Health members have selected a new department administrator.
Health board members this month voted to hire Sandra Schleicher to permanently take over the position she has filled on an interim basis since November 2018.
She succeeds Elizabeth Townsend, who resigned last year to take on the role of director of the Lafayette County, Wis., health department.
“I’m excited for us to start moving forward,” said Schleicher, who has been with the department since 2007. “We can get things going again.”
Health board members previously picked another candidate for the position. However, that person’s candidacy was rejected by the Illinois Department of Public Health, officials from which cited her lack of experience.
Health Board Member Don Hill said the board initially considered an appeal. However, after considering the cost and time it would take, along with the possibility of the appeal failing, board members moved onto their second choice.
“We knew that the appeal process would be long, and we were assured by the state that we would not win the appeal,” Hill said. “So we went with our next candidate.”
It’s been a tumultuous year for the Jo Daviess County Health Department. In May, five members of the health board resigned after the county board voted to not reappoint former Board Chairman Ron Lubcke.
Plans to open a new office in Elizabeth also were delayed.
Now that she is in place, Schleicher believes the department can focus on long-term projects. Her first priority will be to review and update the department’s employee handbook and personnel policy.
From there, the board likely will start discussions about what to do with the Elizabeth property, which board members previously hoped to turn into a dental office.
Schleicher also will explore additional services — such as dental and mental health — that could be offered to local residents. Both of those services are in short supply in Jo Daviess County, she said.
Hill said Schleicher will provide strong guidance for the department.
“The thing that we are looking for is leadership, and we are hoping that she can fill that role,” Hill said. “We need to get the board back to where it had been before.”